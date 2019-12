(Image credit: (c) Erikkabik.com / @erikkabik)

Neal Schon paid tribute to Aretha Franklin during Journey's set at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on August 17. Schon, who posted a clip of the performance to his official Instagram account, wrote: "I did [a] tribute to Aretha Franklin- Queen [of] Soul R.I.P. with much Love & RESPECT."