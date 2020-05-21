Earlier this week, PRS unveiled its new SE Parlor series, the legendary company's first-ever line of parlor acoustic guitars.

Featuring all-mahogany construction, PRS’s hybrid ‘X’/classic bracing and - on the P20E acoustic-electric model - a Fishman GT1 pickup system, the guitars certainly represent a departure for PRS. With their dashing vintage looks and affordable price point though, the departure isn't an unwelcome one.

Though we're eagerly awaiting our own SE parlor acoustic, blues guitar specialist Justin Johnson already got his, and was kind enough to share his first impressions in a video with Guitar World.

In the video, Johnson takes you on a comprehensive tour of the guitar's features, including the Fishman pickup and its controls, while also showing what it can do sonically with some lovely fingerpicking and dazzling acoustic slide work.

You can check out the demo above.

For more info on the SE Parlor series, point your browser over to PRS Guitars.

