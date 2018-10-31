Watch Kiss Perform "Love Gun" on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Kiss appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 30 to perform their classic "Love Gun" in promotion of their upcoming End of the Road world tour. You can check out a clip of the performance above.

Kiss also recently announced the first set of North American dates for their End of the Road tour, which is being billed as the band’s final outing. The jaunt kicks off on January 31, 2019, in Vancouver and runs through April 13 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kiss Meet & Greet Experiences will be available beginning Tuesday, October 30 at 10 A.M. local time through KissOnline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin the following day. General public tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 2 at 10 A.M. local time at LiveNation.com.

In a statement the band said: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."