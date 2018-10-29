Kiss Announce 'End of the Road' North American Tour Dates

Kiss have announced the first set of North American dates for their End of the Road tour, which is being billed as the band’s final outing. The jaunt kicks off on January 31, 2019, in Vancouver and runs through April 13 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kiss Meet & Greet Experiences will be available beginning Tuesday, October 30 at 10 A.M. local time through KissOnline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin the following day. General public tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 2 at 10 A.M. local time at LiveNation.com.



In a statement the band said: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."



Kiss initially announced the End of the Road tour during an appearance on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in September.

"This is gonna be our last tour," singer and guitarist Paul Stanley said following their performance of “Detroit Rock City" on the show."It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show."

Kiss End of the Road 2019 North American tour dates:

Jan. 31 – Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena

Feb. 1 – Portland, OR - Rose Garden Moda Center

Feb. 2 – Tacoma, WA -Tacoma Dome

Feb. 4 – Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Feb. 7 – San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Feb. 8 – Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Feb. 9 – Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Feb. 12 – Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Feb. 13 – Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Feb. 15 – Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 16 – Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Feb. 19 – Corpus ChrisW, TX - American Bank Center

Feb. 20 – Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Feb. 23 – Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

Feb. 26 – Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake

Feb. 27 – Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Mar. 1 – Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Mar. 2 – Chicago, IL - United Center

Mar. 4 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mar. 6 – Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Mar. 7 – Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

Mar. 9 – Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Mar. 10 – Moline, IL - Mark of the Quad CiWes

Mar. 12 – Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Mar. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Lible Caesars Arena

Mar. 16 – Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Mar. 17 – Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

Mar. 19 – Montreal, QC, - Canada Bell Centre

Mar. 20 – Toronto, ON, - Canada Air Canada Centre

Mar. 22 – Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mar. 23 – Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar. 26 – Boston, MA TD - Garden

Mar. 27 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Mar. 29 – Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Mar. 30 – Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Apr. 2 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Apr. 3 – Obawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Apr. 6 – Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Apr. 7 – Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

Apr. 9 – Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Apr. 11 – Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Apr. 12 – Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Apr. 13 – Birmingham, AL - BJCC