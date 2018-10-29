Kiss Announce 'End of the Road' North American Tour Dates

Kiss have announced the first set of North American dates for their End of the Road tour, which is being billed as the band’s final outing. The jaunt kicks off on January 31, 2019, in Vancouver and runs through April 13 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Kiss Meet & Greet Experiences will be available beginning Tuesday, October 30 at 10 A.M. local time through KissOnline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin the following day. General public tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 2 at 10 A.M. local time at LiveNation.com.
In a statement the band said: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."
Kiss initially announced the End of the Road tour during an appearance on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in September.
"This is gonna be our last tour," singer and guitarist Paul Stanley said following their performance of “Detroit Rock City" on the show."It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show."
Kiss End of the Road 2019 North American tour dates:
Jan. 31 – Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena
Feb. 1 – Portland, OR - Rose Garden Moda Center
Feb. 2 – Tacoma, WA -Tacoma Dome
Feb. 4 – Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Feb. 7 – San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Feb. 8 – Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Feb. 9 – Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Feb. 12 – Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Feb. 13 – Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
Feb. 15 – Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 16 – Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Feb. 19 – Corpus ChrisW, TX - American Bank Center
Feb. 20 – Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Feb. 23 – Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
Feb. 26 – Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake
Feb. 27 – Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Mar. 1 – Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mar. 2 – Chicago, IL - United Center
Mar. 4 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mar. 6 – Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
Mar. 7 – Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
Mar. 9 – Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Mar. 10 – Moline, IL - Mark of the Quad CiWes
Mar. 12 – Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Mar. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Lible Caesars Arena
Mar. 16 – Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Mar. 17 – Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
Mar. 19 – Montreal, QC, - Canada Bell Centre
Mar. 20 – Toronto, ON, - Canada Air Canada Centre
Mar. 22 – Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mar. 23 – Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar. 26 – Boston, MA TD - Garden
Mar. 27 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Mar. 29 – Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Mar. 30 – Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Apr. 2 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
Apr. 3 – Obawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Apr. 6 – Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Apr. 7 – Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
Apr. 9 – Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Apr. 11 – Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Apr. 12 – Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Apr. 13 – Birmingham, AL - BJCC