Watch Larry Mitchell Give His First Impressions of the New Eventide Rose Pedal

In this new video from the folks at Eventide, guitarist Larry Mitchell sits down with the company's new Rose pedal to offer his first impressions. You can watch the clip above.

From reverse delays, slapback, chorus and everything in between, Rose is a modulated delay like no other, and Mitchell gives us a glimpse of the endless textures and sounds the pedal can produce.

An analog/digital hybrid, the pedal features five different modulation sources, a delay multiplier, phase invert/reverse, five customizable presets, true analog dry path, MIDI, and AUX/Expression via TRS. This dynamic pedal is capable of producing a wide range of sounds, whether on stage or in the studio.

To find out more, head over to eventideaudio.com.