How did you spend your Labor Day? If you’re Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro, you posted a video of yourself hanging out in a recording studio and working on some 8-string guitar shred licks.

Loureiro, who uploaded the video to his official YouTube account yesterday, wrote: “I'm trying to get used to the size of an 8 string neck, so I'm just jamming randomly over this endless loop. Here's 8 minutes of it. Let me know if it's boring or not...”

Check out Loureiro’s licks below: