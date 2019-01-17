Watch Metallica and the Foo Fighters Perform Soundgarden Classics at Chris Cornell Tribute Show

Last night, Wednesday, January 16, friends, family and former band mates of late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell convened at the Forum in Los Angeles for the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" concert event.

Among the artists that performed during the star-studded evening included Metallica, Foo Fighters, Tom Morello, Jerry Cantrell, Melvins, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Perry Farrell, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Ziggy Marley, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and many more. The event also featured a partial reunion of Temple of the Dog, which featured Cornell alongside members of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, and a show-closing set from Cornell’s Soundgarden band mates.

As previously reported, the evening benefitted the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation (chrisandvickycornellfoundation.org/) as well as The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (www.ebmrf.org), a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this painful and debilitating genetic disorder, a very personal cause that Cornell cared deeply about and supported through his commitment to helping others.

You can check out Metallica’s set above and the Foo Fighters’ four-song performance below.

"I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" complete setlist:

Melvins (Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven Shane McDonald, Jeff Pinkus)

- Kicking Machine

- With Your Heart Not Your Hands

- Leech

- Heart Of Honey

- Spoonman

Rita Wilson

- The Promise

Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes

- Disappearing One

Chris Stapleton

- The Keeper

Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee)

- No Attention

- Earache My Eye

- Girl You Want

- Everlong (Acoustic)

Josh Homme

- Rusty Cage

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Stone Gossard

- Seasons

Miley Cyrus

- Two Drink Minimum

Audioslave (Tom Morello and Brad Wilk)

- Cochise (with Geezer Butler and Perry Farrell)

- Be Yourself (with Geezer Butler and Juliette Lewis)

- Set It Off (with Chris Chaney, Sam Harris and Tim Mcllrath)

- Like A Stone (with Chris Chaney and Brandi Carlile)

- Show Me How To Live (with Robert Trujillo and Dave Grohl)

Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley

- Redemption Song

Metallica (James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo)

- All Your Lies

- For Whom the Bell Tolls

- Master of Puppets

- Head Injury

Ryan Adams (Daphne Chen, Richard Dodd, Eric Gorfain, Leah Katz, and Don Was)

- Dead Wishes

- Fell On Black Days

Temple of the Dog

- Preaching The End Of The World (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, and Josh Taylor)

- Can’t Change Me (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Eric Avery, and Josh Freese)

- Hunted Down (William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)

- All Night Thing (Fiona Apple, Brendan O’Brien, David Garza, Jeff Ament, and Matt Chamberlain)

- Reach Down (Miguel, Nikka Costa, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)

- Say Hello 2 Heaven (Miley Cyrus, Brendan O’Brien, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)

- Hunger Strike (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)

Soundgarden (Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron)

- Rusty Cage (with Taylor Momsen)

- Flower (with Marcus Durant)

- Outshined (with Marcus Durant and Stone Gossard)

- Drawing Flies (with Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Matt Demeritt, and Tracy Wanamae)

- Loud Love (with Taylor Momsen, Tom Morello, and Wayne Kramer)

- I Awake (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

- The Day I Tried To Live (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

- Black Hole Sun (with Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth)