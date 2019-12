Watch Metallica Debut “Dyers Eve” Onstage in 2004

Metallica have shared a camcorder-filmed clip of “Dyers Eve” from the Los Angeles Forum on March 5, 2004. The performance marked the first-ever live rendition of the song, 16 years after it was first released on …And Justice for All.

“This is a song we haven’t played in 100 years. I don’t think we’ve ever played it before,” jokes James Hetfield before the performance. “I don’t even know what album it’s on. I don’t even know what it’s called.”

The video is the latest in a series of offerings from the band in the run-up to the 30th anniversary deluxe release of...And Justice for All, will be issued on November 2 on the band's own Blackened Recordings.

As previously reported, the expanded and deluxe editions of …And Justice for All will feature previously unreleased material, including demos, rough mixes, video, live albums, interviews, never before seen photos and more.

The album has been remastered for the most advanced sound quality, as overseen by Greg Fidelman, and will be available in multiple digital and physical configurations. Pre-orders of all configurations will receive an instant download of “Dyers Eve (Remastered),” while pre-orders of the expanded and deluxe editions will receive an additional instant download of “Eye of the Beholder (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England - October 10th, 1988).”

The …And Justice for All reissue will be available physically as a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, Cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The Expanded Edition will include previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, previously unreleased live tracks, and an expanded booklet of never-before-seen Ross Halfin photos.

The one-pressing-only Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set will include the remastered double 180g LP, a “One” picture disc, 3 LPs featuring their iconic performance from Seattle in 1989 remixed by Greg Fidelman, 11 CDs, 4 DVDs, a set of four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets, a download card for all material in the set, and a deluxe 120-page book with never-before-seen photos and never-before told stories from the people who were there.

Pre-order the new …And Justice for All, in all its configurations, here.