Watch Metallica Dedicate “Whiskey in the Jar” Performance in Ireland to Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott

During Metallica’s June 8 concert at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland, the band performed their version of “Whiskey in the Jar,” dedicating it to Phil Lynott, the late frontman of Irish hard rock legends Thin Lizzy.

"We love you Phil. Thank you," Hetfield said at the end of the performance of the song, a traditional Irish tune that was famously covered by Thin Lizzy in 1973, and then later by Metallica.

You can check out the performance above.

Following the gig, Hetfield also posted a photo of himself visiting—and kissing—the Lynott statue on Harry Street in Dublin. “Much respect and love to my favorite songwriter, Mr. Phil Lynott,” he wrote in the caption.

Much respect and love to my favorite songwriter, Mr. Phil Lynott Papa Het 👊💀👊 A photo posted by @papa_het_ on Jun 10, 2019 at 6:26am PDT

Metallica’s current European WorldWired run wraps August 25 in Mannheim, Germany.