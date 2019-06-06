Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the N.B.A. Finals

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on June 5. The Metallica guitarists took to the court prior to the Golden State Warriors’ home game against the Toronto Raptors for Game 3 of the N.B.A. Finals

You can check out footage of the performance above.

Recently, Hetfield and Hammett performed the National Anthem before the San Francisco Giants home game against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park in San Francisco on April 26. The rendition was part of the seventh annual "Metallica Night," an annual celebration of the Bay Area band hosted by the Giants.