Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a San Francisco Giants Game

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the San Francisco Giants home game against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park in San Francisco on April 26. The rendition was part of the seventh annual "Metallica Night," an annual celebration of the Bay Area band hosted by the Giants.

You can check out the performance above.

Following the National Anthem, Lars Ulrich threw out the ceremonial first pitch, which can be seen below. Hetfield and Hammett’s guitars, autographed by the entire band, were later raffled off.

During one notable "Metallica Night"—back in 2016—James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" and serenaded legendary Giant Willie Mays, one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

“We are fortunate enough to live in the Bay Area and hook up with the Giants," Metallica frontman James Hetfield told Bay Area station Live 105 back in 2015 about "Metallica Night." "They are a bunch of local boys doing good and we are hopefully in the same department as that. It's basically a fun night. Local people. Local music."