Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Fall Onstage—and Laugh About It—in Milan

During a rainy show at the Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro in Milan, Italy on May 8, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped and fell onto the stage. Hammett had just finished up his wah solo on the Hardwired… to Self-Destruct track “Moth into Flame” when his right foot flew off the front of the pedal and sent him hurtling backward. He sat up a few seconds later, a smile on his face and his hands back on the fretboard.

Hammett later posted footage of the fall, writing on Instagram, “Ummm- I slipped on my wet wah pedal. It rained so much I felt like I was playing guitar in the shower.” He added the hashtag #slipperywhenwet.

You can check out footage of the fall—from two different angles, no less, above.

Metallica’s current European WorldWired run wraps August 25 in Mannheim, Germany.

For more information and a full list of dates, head over to Metallica.com.