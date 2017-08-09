Watch Mike Dawes' Incredible Acoustic Cover of Metallica's "One"

To celebrate the upcoming September 15 release of his latest album ERA, guitarist (and frequent Guitar World columnist) Mike Dawes posted this solo-acoustic performance of Metallica's "One."

“The first single from the record is this cover of the Metallica hit ‘One,’" Dawes said. "Anyone who knows the original can identify with the challenge of performing this track solo. It’s my mum's favourite, and she doesn't even like Metallica, or acoustic-shred guitar!”

Well, mum should at least be proud that her son's video has charted upwards of 5.6 million views on Facebook. You can watch it below.

You can preorder ERA here. For more on Dawes, follow along on Facebook.