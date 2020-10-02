Like most of us, “state-of-the-art” shredder Sarah Longfield isn’t overly adept at using loop studios. But as she demonstrates in this new video for Singular Sound’s Aeros Loop Studio, with the right gear looping is not only easy – it can also be fun.

“I have never done live looping before, so bear with me,” she says, adding that “it ended up being a lot more fun than I thought, if any of you out there are also scared of looping.”

As Longfield points out, the Aeros boasts a ridiculous amount of features, including a stereo looper that allows you to record up to 36 unique loops per song; an onboard scroll wheel that provides hands-free mixing during the live performance and unlimited overdubs; 48 hours of record time on a SD card; and the ability to quantize your tracks to any time signature or play in free form mode.

There’s also a 4.3-inch touch-enabled screen and color-coded cues and waveforms, over-the-air updates via wifi or Bluetooth and full compatibility with Singular Sound’s BeatBuddy drummer pedal.

What more could you ask for from a compact unit that blurs the lines between a traditional looper and an audio workstation?

As Longfield says of the Aeros, “You can do really simple things with it, you can do really complex things with it. It’s super-lightweight, it will fit on your pedalboard, it will fit on your desktop.”

Plus, she adds, “the buttons are awesome because they’re not just like regular pedal buttons – they’re rounded. So they’re nice on your hands.”

For more information on the Singular Sound gear used, check out the Aeros Looper Pedal and BeatBuddy Drum Machine.