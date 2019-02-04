Watch Nuno Bettencourt and Tom Morello Play The Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" At a Bowling Alley

A few nights ago, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt hosted a set at Lucky Strike in Hollywood.

For the set, Bettencourt—never one to shy away from jam sessions with fellow guitar heroes—invited his pal, Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello, up to the stage for a rabble-rousing cover of The Beastie Boys' classic hit, "Sabotage."

You can check out some fan-shot video of the performance above.

Of course, this isn't the first time Bettencourt has hosted a guest-star-packed show at Lucky Strike—a hidden bowling alley that doubles as a rock venue. Back in 2017, none other than Steve Vai got onstage with Bettencourt to jam on the David Lee Roth song, "Yankee Rose."