Watch Paul Gilbert Shred the Blues on New Song, “Blues for Rabbit"

We recently shared an in-the-studio video of shred man Paul Gilbert trying out some slide licks on “I Own a Building,” a song from his recent album, Behold Electric Guitar. Now, you can observe Gilbert stepping outside his comfort zone once again—this time to play the blues—on a studio performance of “Blues for Rabbit,” another track from the same album.

Back in 2017, Guitar World reported on Gilbert discussing the differences between blues and metal guitar playing, and more specifically, the advantages of blues guitar over metal guitar.

"Of course, there's great things in that style [metal], but harmonically it's kind of limiting—at least for me, and I played it for a long time," Gilbert said. "You just kind of run out of ideas. I can't change those notes; there's no other options.

