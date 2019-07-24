Watch Paul Riario Demo PRS Guitars Classic Series and Signature Series Strings

In this clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the Classic Series and new Signature Series strings from PRS Guitars.

PRS Signature Series strings offer premium features, including a new, proprietary alloy, to complement the Classic Series strings, which have been used on PRS guitars since day one. All PRS strings come in corrosion-free packaging to keep them fresh, and are made in the USA.

The Signature Series are nickel-plated steel strings with hex-shaped, high-carbon steel core. They feature a proprietary, reformulated alloy that provides greater magnetic property for louder, brighter tone and soldered ends that extend string life and help the guitar stay in tune.

PRS Classic Series Strings are nickel-plated steel strings with hex-shaped, high-carbon steel core for long-lasting vibrant tone. They are flexible and long-lasting, so you can strum, bend, and pick with confidence. Used on PRS guitars for more than thirty years, PRS Classic Series Strings are a proven winner for players of all styles.

For more, head over to prsguitars.com.