Watch Paul Riario Demo the Dream Studio Alain Johannes Signature Baccara Guitar

Recently, a gorgeous Alain Johannes Signature Baccara guitar got shipped to the GW studios.

Of course, a guitar this good usually doesn't lie around gathering dust in a dark corner of our office, and this one was no exception. You can watch our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, take the guitar for a spin above.

The Baccara is a semi-hollow, 22-fret guitar featuring a thinline mahogany body with an arched maple top and a maple tone block. It packs a pair of Seymour Duncan Seth Lover pickups—a SH-55n for the neck and a SH-55b for the bridge—in addition to single volume and tone controls.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to dreamstudioguitars.com.