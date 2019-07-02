Watch Paul Riario Demo the Gibson 60th Anniversary 1959 Les Paul Standard

In this clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out a stunningly authentic recreation of one of the most iconic guitars in history, the Gibson 60th Anniversary 1959 Les Paul Standard. You can watch the video above.

Perhaps no Gibson model carries more intrigue and gravitas than the 1959 Les Paul Standard. While it became one of the most sought-after and important guitars ever, it wasn't an instant hit, and less than 650 were initially produced. But with its beautiful figured maple top and extreme sonic versatility, it didn't take long for a handful of rock's greatest players to take notice, including Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Duane Allman, Mike Bloomfield, Billy Gibbons, Joe Perry and Slash.

Gibson Custom Shop's 60th Anniversary 1959 Les Paul Standard is not just a tribute to those priceless original models — it's a true recreation. From laser-scanned dimensions, to chemically-recreated plastics, to color-matched shades of sunburst, every element has been rendered in unbelievable detail.

To find out more, head over to gibson.com.