Watch Paul Riario Demo the Martin DJr-10E Dreadnought Junior

In this video, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the Martin DJr-10E Dreadnought Junior acoustic guitar. You can watch the clip above.

A perfect pick-up-and-go guitar, the Martin Dreadnought Junior is designed for players looking for big Dreadnought sound in a slightly smaller body. The newly-updated DJr-10E features satin-finished sapele back and sides in a rich cherry hue, an option of satin-finished Sitka spruce or Sapele top, a hand-rubbed neck with a high-performance taper, and Fishman Sonitone electronics. This model also sports a thinner 000 body depth with softer back edges to provide maximum comfort while playing.

To find out more, head over to martinguitar.com.