Watch Paul Riario take Breedlove's Concerto Copper CE for a spin

Some of the most intriguing new acoustic guitars we saw at this year's NAMM show were undoubtedly those in Breedlove's environmentally-friendly Organic Collection.

Luckily for us, we recently got our hands on one of the series' highlights, the Signature Concerto Copper CE. Of course, no piece of great new gear can come across our desks without a test drive from our Tech Editor, the one and only Paul Riario.

The Concerto Copper CE features a torrefied European spruce top, plus an African mahogany neck, back and sides for what Paul calls "consistent and well-balanced tone."

But don't take our word for it, hear the acoustic in action for yourself in the video above!

For more info on the guitar, head on over to Breedlove.