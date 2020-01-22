GW live at NAMM 2020: Breedlove’s Organics Collection offers sustainability - and affordability - in an all-solid package

NAMM 2020: Breedlove has long been known for its sustainable builds, but the company has taken it to a new level with the new Organic Collection, which marries sustainably-sourced, all-solid-wood acoustic-electric guitars to a ridiculously affordable price point.

We stopped by Breedlove’s booth at NAMM to get the lowdown on the company’s commitment to sustainability, as well as to take a look at some of the beautiful new Organic Collection models.

You can check it all out in the video above.

