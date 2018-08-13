Watch Pearl Jam Cover Chris Cornell's "Missing" in Seattle

Friday night, during their performance at Seattle's Safeco Field, Pearl Jam paid tribute to Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, covering "Missing," an early Cornell solo rarity, and jamming with Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil during their encore.

"Missing" is a track taken from Cornell's obscure 1992 solo EP, Poncier, which collects his contributions to the soundtrack of the Cameron Crowe film, Singles. You can see Pearl Jam's live cover of the song above.

During their encore, the band also welcomed Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil onstage for a trio of covers: MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams,” the Stooges’ “Search and Destroy” and Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer.” The latter two songs also featured Mark Arm and Steve Turner, of fellow Seattle grunge luminaries Mudhoney.

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the covers below.