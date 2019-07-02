Watch Robert Plant Perform “Immigrant Song” for the First Time in More Than 20 Years

During his appearance at the Secret Solstice Festival in Reykjavik, Iceland last month, Robert Plant wrapped his 13-song solo set with a run through of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”—the first time the singer has performed the classic track since 1996.

Plant likely pulled out the song due to its Icelandic roots—he penned the lyrics after Zeppelin traveled to Iceland for a gig at Reykjavík’s Laugardalshöll Hall on June 22, 1970. “We weren't being pompous—we did come from the land of the ice and snow,” he once explained.

Plant’s Secret Solstice set with his band, the Sensational Space Shifters, also featured several other Zeppelin tracks, including “Ramble On,” “Black Dog” and opener “When the Levee Breaks.”