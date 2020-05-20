In the last few months, Dean has been making waves by changing things up a little.

The Florida-based company - known primarily for its beloved, aggressively-styled metal machines - has dipped its toes into more traditional waters with the new T-style NashVegas series and classically-designed semi-hollow Colt Bigsby.

This is by no means to say though, that Dean has abandoned the always-distinct, dependable and attitude-filled builds with which the company made its name - far from it.

As our friend, YouTube guitar specialist Ryan "Fluff" Bruce, can attest, Dean's less traditional builds are still as attention-grabbing - sonically and visually - as ever.

To that end, you can watch Fluff demo one of the company's latest and greatest offerings, the terrific Thoroughbred Select Quilt Top guitar, in the video above.

With a satin neck, 22 jumbo fret ebony fingerboard and exclusive Seymour Duncan SH-5 and APH-1 pickups, this formidable axe brings an incredible amount of sonic versatility to the table - with everything from gorgeous, immaculately detailed cleans to the meatiest of hard-rock chugs an absolute breeze to dial in.

Of course, it being a Dean, you're also just a flick of the switch and a twist of the knob away from the most diabolical of metal tones, as Fluff more than happily demonstrates in the video.

The Dean Thoroughbred Select Quilt Top is available now for $899. For more info on the guitar, head on over to Dean.

Follow Ryan "Fluff" Bruce on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.