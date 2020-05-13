Dean goes for gold with piezo-equipped Colt Bigsby

Dean may be largely known for pointy metal axes like the USA Kerry King V Limited Edition, but the company as of late has also produced impressive classic-minded models like the NashVegas Select.

Add to this latter category the new Colt Bigsby with Piezo in Vintage White electric guitar, the latest entry in the company’s Standard Series.

Beyond its stunning white finish and gold trimmings, there’s much more to the Colt Bigsby than what meets the eye.

The semi-hollow guitar sports a vintage-style maple Colt body with an arched maple top and f-holes, a set-through maple neck, ebony fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and an Original Bigsby bridge.

(Image credit: Dean Guitars)

Pickups are a pair of DMTs (Dean Magnetic Technologies) at the neck and bridge, and there’s also a built-in piezo with dual passive outputs.

Players can bypass the piezo and use the magnetic pickup configuration only, use the piezo only, or use both patched independently to a stereo or blended mono setup.

Controls include two different volumes (piezo and passive) and a master tone finished with top hat gold knobs, as well as a three-way mini toggle.

Aesthetically, there’s a Vintage White finish with gold trimmings and three-ply white/black/white binding.

The Colt Bigsby with Piezo is offered for $1,199, with a Dean Deluxe Hard Case or Deluxe Gig Bag available for add-on.

For more information, head to Dean Guitars.