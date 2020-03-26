Dean’s new NashVegas T-style models offer “classic looks with original attitude”

Dean has introduced the NashVegas Select Series, which boast “classic looks and plenty of original attitude.”

The new electric guitars are available in two finishes, Black Satin and Metallic Red Satin, with a choice of either a Dean Cadi fixed bridge or a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo system.

Features include flat-top basswood bodies with an arm cut “for enhanced playability,” bolt-on maple necks with dual-action truss rods and bound 22-fret ebony fretboards with pearloid dot inlays.

There are also Grover tuners, dome black knobs and black hardware, single volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle positioned on the guitar’s horn.

Pickups are Seymour Duncan APH-1N (neck) and PAF-style TB-5 (bridge) humbuckers, which according to Dean “deliver all the desirable tones, from high-gain metal to sparkling cleans and everything in between.”

NashVegas hardtail models are available for $749, with the Floyd Rose-equipped versions offered for $849.

