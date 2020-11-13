Cort recently unveiled its newest ergonomically designed acoustic-electric, the Cut Craft, and we couldn’t be more excited about the limited-edition multi-scale guitar.

In addition to that 25-inch to 25.5-inch length, the top-spec’d instrument features a solid European spruce top with master-grade solid myrtlewood back and sides, a mahogany neck connected to the body via a double-lock neck joint, a fanned fret-style ebony fingerboard and an L.R. Baggs M80 pickup system.

We wanted to hear the Cut Craft in action, and so we hooked up modern six-string virtuoso Sarah Longfield with her very own model to put it to the test.

As for her review? “Spoiler alert – I love it,” she says right off the bat. “I think it’s absolutely incredible and hands down the best, nicest acoustic guitar I’ve ever played in my entire life.”

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

From there, Longfield details just why she thinks the Cut Craft is so spectacular. The guitar, she says, is “super lightweight and balanced,” and the sound is “bright and warm, smooth, not at all harsh and the clarity is unbelievable.”

The multi-scale length, she continues, is exceedingly comfortable. “It’s so subtle that you barely notice it. It doesn’t affect your playing, but it does make it so you don’t have to really reach up on the higher frets, which is wonderful.”

She also highlights some of the sleek design elements, include the satin finish on the neck and the sound port on the side of the body. “It helps when you’re onstage,” she says of the side sound port, because “you can hear the tone coming out at you – not just whatever you’re hearing in your monitors if you’re plugged in.”

She also pays special attention to the cutaway and body bevels, which not only provide comfort for the picking arm but also help to retain the acoustic properties of the body. “I did not even know I needed it until I picked it up and played it,” Longfield says of the bevel.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is so comfortable – why don’t all acoustic guitars have this?’”

We can’t answer that, but are happy to report that when it comes comfort, playability, tone and looks, the Cort Cut Craft covers all the acoustic-electric bases, and then some.

For more information on the Cut Craft, head to Cort Guitars.