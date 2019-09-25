Watch Scott Ian's eight-year-old son play guitar with the Foo Fighters

Over the years the Foo Fighters have been joined by a range of electric guitar players onstage, from Jimmy Page to Paul Stanley.

But during their set at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 20 they welcomed onstage perhaps the youngest guest guitarist to ever jam with them - eight-year-old Revel Young Ian, the son of Anthrax’s Scott Ian.

Revel joined the band for a run through of their set-closing tune, Everlong, even kicking off the song by playing the opening riff – on a dual humbucker Strat almost as big as him – all by himself.

Proud papa Scott shared video of the performance on Instagram, writing:

"Proudest dad moment ever? How about when your son gets to join his favorite band on stage to play Everlong in front of 40,000 people and NAILS IT!”