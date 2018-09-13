Watch Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, performing a five-song set that included “Driving Rain,” the first single from their new effort, Living the Dream, as well as the new album track “Mind Your Manners.”

Slash's new album, Living the Dream, will be released on September 21 via his own label, Snakepit Records.

Slash recently said about “Driving Rain”: “This is a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World on Fire tour. It’s a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road. We put it all together this year and Myles came up with a great melody for it.”

Added Myles Kennedy: "The riff is very reminiscent of vintage Aerosmith. It’s got a certain funk to it that’s compelling. Lyrically, it’s a story about somebody who works on the road—it could be a musician, and it could be a traveling salesman. What makes it interesting is this guy has an addict girlfriend or spouse who continues to relapse, and she ends up getting him to come home. She’s miserable and falls back into bad old habits, and that compels him to head back to her to save the day.”

You can preorder Living the Dream here.

