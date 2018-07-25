Hear Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators' New Song, "Driving Rain"

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have premiered "Driving Rain," the first single off of their new album, Living the Dream. You can check it out below.

Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), Living the Dream is set for a September 21 release. It's the superstar guitarist's third album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, following 2012's Apocalyptic Love and 2014's World on Fire.

“This is a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World on Fire tour," Slash said of the song. "It’s a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road. We put it all together this year and Myles came up with a great melody for it.”

"The riff is very reminiscent of vintage Aerosmith," Kennedy added. "It’s got a certain funk to it that’s compelling. Lyrically, it’s a story about somebody who works on the road—it could be a musician, and it could be a traveling salesman. What makes it interesting is this guy has an addict girlfriend or spouse who continues to relapse, and she ends up getting him to come home. She’s miserable and falls back into bad old habits, and that compels him to head back to her to save the day.”

You can preorder Living the Dream right here, and check out its cover and tracklist below.

Living the Dream tracklist:

1. The Call of the Wild

2. Serve You Right

3. My Antidote

4. Mind Your Manners

5. Lost Inside the Girl

6. Read Between the Lines

7. Slow Grind

8. The One You Loved Is Gone

9. Driving Rain

10. Sugar Cane

11. The Great Pretender

12. Boulevard of Broken Hearts