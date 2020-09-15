Watch Steve Vai, Bumblefoot, Sammy Hagar and more improvise over Joe Satriani backing tracks

Want to play electric guitar like Joe Satriani? Good luck with that!

But now at least you can try – or, better yet, just be yourself over some Satch-approved backing tracks.

How can you do this, you ask? With Satriani’s new Stripped x Three, a collection of backing tracks comprised of the full track listings of three Satch albums – Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards, Is There Love in Space? and the recent Shapeshifting.

Steve Vai, Phil Collen, Sammy Hagar, Bumblefoot, Lari Basilio and more have already jammed over some of the tracks, as you can see in the clip above.

Vai's full performance has emerged (see below), and hopefully we'll see some full-length versions of all these virtual collabs in the not-too-distant future...

We all love playing to stripped tracks, and now @chickenfootjoe is releasing a gold mine of naked delights. Three of his albums are being released without the melody or solo guitars, and he sent me the gorgeous “Teardrops” to play a little over. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/7br1kwRsetSeptember 15, 2020

Says Satch, “Each album project I undertake pushes me to discover new ways to write, play, produce and record. I love the journey as much as the end result. With this compilation of backing tracks you get to peak behind the curtain a bit and experience that journey as I built the songs in the studio. And, of course, you can play along!”

(Image credit: Joe Satriani)

Included alongside the music is a digital compilation booklet with original liner notes and credits, and it all comes packaged within a replica Joe Satriani Ibanez signature guitar USB stick and custom case.

You can preorder Stripped x Three now, with an anticipated delivery of November.