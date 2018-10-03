Watch Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble Play "Come On" and "Look at Little Sister" in 1981

Stevie Ray Vaughan was born on October 3, 1954. The legendary guitarist would have been 64 years old today.

In honor of SRV’s birthday, check out this hot footage of Stevie and Double Trouble at Manor Downs Race Track in Manor Downs, Texas, on July 11, 1981, playing Earl King’s (by way of Jimi Hendrix) “Come On” and Hank Ballard’s “Look at Little Sister,” both of which would eventually appear on Vaughan’s 1985 album, Soul to Soul.

The 1981 concert, dubbed the South Texas Tornado Jam, also featured the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Delbert McClinton, Joe Ely and others. On the television broadcast, the young Vaughan was introduced as “The hottest blues guitarist in America,” before tearing into his six-song set.

The full SRV setlist for the gig was:

1. Come On

2. Look at Little Sister

3. Dirty Pool

4. Lovestruck Baby

5. You'll Be Mine

6. Manic Depression