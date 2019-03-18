Watch Stevie T Play a 20-String Guitar

Remember when Jared Dines commissioned—and successfully played—an 18-string guitar from Ormsby? Well... fellow YouTube guitarist Stevie T has, unbelievably, managed to do him two better.

In a video he posted on Friday, Stevie T revealed that he was recently contacted by Chinese custom guitar manufacturer 10s, which proposed that it make a 20-string guitar for him to demo on his channel.

For those keeping score at home, the guitar features a black walnut body and custom-built 4 Seasons pickups. You can see the guitar in action above.

And to answer your question: yes, of course it djents. One of the best guitars for metal, though? We'll have to get our hands on one first...

For more videos from Stevie T, head on over to his YouTube channel.