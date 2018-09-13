Watch the War on Drugs' Adam Granduciel Discuss His Fender Jazzmaster Guitars

Fender recently shared a video interview with Adam Granduciel of Philadelphia rockers the War on Drugs as part of their celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Jazzmaster guitar. In the clip above, Granduciel discusses his love for the Jazzmaster—in particular the ’63 example he can be seen playing—as well as his band’s origins in Philly and his approach to playing onstage.

As for what he loves about the instrument, he says, ““Every show with my Jazzmaster is like a new show.”

Granduciel continues, “I’ve never set out to do anything other than get better at guitar and record and have fun. I feel like the Jazzmaster’s just your comrade on that journey. It can be really subtle, it can be angry, it can be chill. It can be anything.”

Earlier this year, Fender announced three new limited edition Jazzmaster models: the 60th Anniversary ’58, Classic and Triple Jazzmaster guitars.