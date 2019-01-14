Watch The War on Drugs in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball's 'String Theory' Series

Today we bring you the latest episode of String Theory, this time starring The War on Drugs' Adam Granduciel. You can watch it above.

A web series created by Ernie Ball, String Theory explores the sonic origins of influential and innovative musicians. In the episode, songwriter and guitarist Granduciel discusses his beginnings with music and guitar, his love of playing, plus their relationship with Ernie Ball and much more.

"I want to make sure that every time, we get to experience that power and that feeling...that it's new or feels explosive, and important," Granduciel says. "It's trying to channel all of the stuff you've loved, been influenced by, and trying to find something new."

