Watch Two Kids Absolutely Nail Slayer's "Raining Blood" on Guitar and Bass

We’ve seen Slayer’s "Raining Blood" performed on children’s instruments, and also Slayer’s Tom Araya interviewed by children. The newest entries in the "Slayer for Kiddies" category are Audrey and Kate, who perform a killer guitar-bass-and vocal cover of “Raining Blood,” as can be seen above.

Slayer isn’t the first metal band the two young girls have tackled. Check out their version of Judas Priest’s “Painkiller” and Pantera’s “Mouth For War” below.

You can check out more of the duo's videos here.