Headliner Magazine recently shot a video with two Serbian Orthodox Christian monks who picked up their guitars and unleashed their inner Maiden.

The two monks, Petar and Teofil, are from the Tuman monastery in Snegotin, Serbia. You can check out their acoustic cover of Iron Maiden's "Wasting Love"—which took place on the grounds of the monastery—above.

For you history buffs out there, the Tuman monastery has a fascinating Wikipedia page, which you can check out right here.