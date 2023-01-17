Way Huge launches outrageously funky Attack Vector Phaser & Envelope

Way Huge has debuted its latest wild effects pedal concoction, the Smalls Attack Vector Phaser & Envelope.

The Attack Vector is an all-in-one funk machine and source of “infinite rudeness” via its combination of phaser and envelope filter sounds, both of which can be taken to the extreme – so much so, the company notes, “If you like to play it safe, the Way Huge Smalls Attack Vector Phaser & Envelope is not for you.”

Designed for both guitarists and bassists, the pedal is controlled by knobs for phaser feedback, phaser speed, envelope filter sensitivity and envelope filter range. A central switch adjusts between the phaser, envelope filter or both – which is where the fun really begins.

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

Way Huge is promising everything from “bee stings” to “gloopy syrup”, spanning “Fifty shades of rude behavior that’ll turn a pleasant cocktail party into a drunken brawl”.

In audio terms, we’re pretty sure that translates to ’70s phase sweetness at the subtler end and swirling ray gun duck quacks at more extreme settings. No bass demos have emerged as of yet, but we imagine these sounds could prove particularly popular with lovers of the low-end.

The Way Huge Smalls Attack Vector Phaser & Envelope is available now for $199. For more info, hit up Jim Dunlop (opens in new tab).