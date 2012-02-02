We Came As Romans Premiere Music Video for "Understanding What We've Grown To Be"

Michigan-based metal band We Came As Roman have just premiered a new music video for their track "Understanding What We've Grown To Be." Check it out below.

"The three videos we shot portray a person lost, confused and struggling to find purpose in life," said bassist Andrew Glass of the video's concept. "He sees himself at his darkest in the first video, trying endlessly to find his way out. After going through a traumatic experience, he finds his way out and his eyes begin to open to a new journey of finding out what really makes him feel alive. Through this journey the man traces back to his childhood house, where it all began. Overwhelming feelings wash over him as he remembers the feeling he once had long ago. Now, with a sense of purpose, he embarks back into the world to take the path he should have taken long ago."

"Understanding What We've Grown To Be" comes from the band's 2011 effort of the same name.

We Came As Romans will headline the first night of the Jamboree Music Festival on in Toledo, Ohio on April 14.