Weekly Music Roundup: March 9, 2012

This week saw new tunes from the Mars Volta and Soulfly, and the long-awaited return of shock rocker Marilyn Manson. While it surfaced over a week ago, Meshuggah posted a lyric video for their new song "Do Not Look Down," so we've included that as well. On top of that, we also got new tracks from Emmure, Cancer Bats and a clip of a new Running Wild track, all of which can be found below.

Earlier this week, we also debuted the brand new album from blues guitarist Lance Lopez, which you can stream here. We're also giving away a free download of a new track from, titled "As I Make My Way," at this location.

The Mars Volta, "Zed and Two Naughts"

Marilyn Manson, "No Reflection"

Meshuggah, "Do Not Look Down"

Cancer Bats, "Road Sick"

Emmure, "Protoman"

Soulfly, "Gladiator"

Running Wild, "Riding on the Tides" (clip)