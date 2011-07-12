Weezer Cruise Scheduled for January, Features 16 Bands

Today, Weezer announced they'll be curating the Weezer Cruise, a music festival-at-sea, January 19 to 23, 2012. The cruise takes place aboard the Carnival Destiny, sailing from Miami to the island of Cozumel, off the coast of Mexico.

Along with Weezer and 2,500 passengers, there will be 15 other bands on hand, including Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Gene Ween and Dave Dreiwitz, Wavves, The Antlers, Yuck, Free Energy, Boom Bip, J. Mascis, Lou Barlow, Keepaway, Ozma, The Nervous Wreckords, The Knocks, Sleeper Agent and Yacht Rock Review.

Shows will take place around the ship through the day and night, festival-style. Weezer will perform on the pool deck as the ship pulls out and then again in the indoor main theater.

Prices start at $799 per person for double cabins, or four people can sail together for just $599 per person. For more info about the cruise, visit theweezercruise.com. For more about Weezer on tour, visit weezer.com.