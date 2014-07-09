Weezer's New Album, 'Everything Will Be Alright In The End,' Coming in September

Weezer will be releasing their ninth album, Everything Will Be Alright In The End, September 30 on Republic Records.

Produced by Ric Ocasek, who worked on the band’s first and third records (“The Blue Album” and “The Green Album”), Everything Will Be Alright In The End is the band’s first collection of new material in four years.

Weezer dialed down their tempo in 2010, a move singer/guitarist Rivers Cuomo says allowed him to write at a slower pace, giving the songs he wanted to use for an album the time to gradually grow into their final forms. He started almost every song on the piano, eventually transferring them to the guitar before taking them to the band.

Organized thematically around three groups of songs, Everything Will Be Alright In The End utilizes that sound from the band’s earliest days to tell new stories in 2014, creating some of the finest, most heartfelt songs Weezer has ever recorded.

Weezer is Brian Bell (guitar/vocals), Rivers Cuomo (vocals/guitar), Scott Shriner (bass/vocals) and Patrick Wilson (drums).

Weezer tour dates: