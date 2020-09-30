WeMakeEvents holds Global Action Day to highlight live music industry unemployment crisis

The #WeMakeEvents campaign has announced a Global Action Day for today, September 30, in order to highlight the soaring unemployment crisis in the worldwide live events sector.

Across the globe at 8 PM local time, thousands of venues and places of work will #LightItInRed alongside unique shafts of light, projections, art installations and outreach to government officials and media to raise awareness and drive change.

The campaign addresses the fact that since the COVID-19 shutdown began in March the majority of the live music industry has effectively lost all income. There is still no certainty on when live events will resume.

#WeMakeEvents actively raises money through a combination of charity fund raising and commercial enterprises to help provide immediate support for individuals and families impacted by COVID-19.

With its Global Action Day, the campaign is calling on governments to extend financial support for the people and companies in the events sector field.

For more information or to contribute, head to wemakeevents.com.