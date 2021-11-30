Wet Leg announce self-titled debut album, debut new songs Too Late Now and Oh No

UK indie duo Wet Leg, who shot to fame earlier this year with viral guitar-driven single Chaise Longue, have announced their self-titled debut album will be released on April 8, 2022, following a full US tour.

While that might seem a bit of a wait, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers have offered fans two new singles to tide them over, in the form of Too Late Now and Oh No.

Too Late Now also comes with a video that sees the band take on the role of towel-clad aliens who are sent to explore the UK in pursuit of spiritual enlightenment and bubble baths. Good.

“It is about sleepwalking into adulthood,” Teasdale says of Too Late Now. “I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life.

“Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.”

The record was recorded earlier this year and sees Dan Carey (founder of cult UK label Speedy Wunderground label and London indie lynchpin) on production duties.

“Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny,” says Teasdale. “As a woman, there's so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want to people to have a good time, even if that might not possible all of the time.”

The band are due to arrive in the US next month to make their North American TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers on December 8, before playing a handful of sold-out shows in New York and LA.

However, if you’ve missed out on tickets for their first gigs, Wet Leg will be back in March for a more extensive 14-date North American tour.

(Image credit: Wet Leg / Domino)

Wet Leg debut album track list

Being In Love Chaise Longue Angelica I Don’t Wanna Go Out Wet Dream Convincing Loving You Ur Mum Oh No Piece of Shit Supermarket Too Late Now

You can pre-order or pre-save the forthcoming album and order tickets for the band's US dates over on Wet Leg‘s official site.