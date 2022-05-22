What's the greatest guitar album of the 90s?

Total Guitar needs your votes for the greatest guitar albums of all time – and after an avalanche of votes for albums of the 60s, 70s and 80s, we now arrive at the 90s…

It was the decade of grunge, Britpop, nu metal and a whole lot more…

In 1991 alone, some of the biggest and most influential albums of all time were released – including Nirvana’s Nevermind, Pearl Jam’s , Metallica by Metallica (aka 'The Black Album'), Soundgarden’s Badmotorfinger and Guns N’ Roses’ twin albums Use Your Illusion I and II.

Throughout the decade, groundbreaking heavy sounds were delivered by Tool with Ænima, Rage Against The Machine with their self-titled debut and Pantera with Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display Of Power and Far Beyond Driven. The Britpop era was defined by Oasis’s Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, Blur’s Parklife and The Verve’s Urban Hymns. Gary Moore went back to his roots with Still Got The Blues. Carlos Santana had the biggest hit of his career with Supernatural. And Radiohead made giant leaps with The Bends and OK Computer.

So get voting now! You can vote for as many albums as you like, and if you don't see your favourite, simply add it into the 'other' category.

The results of the poll will be revealed in issue 360 of Total Guitar, on sale in the UK on July 1.

