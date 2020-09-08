#GuitarWorld40: Cast your vote for the ultimate GW cover ever!
What’s the greatest Guitar World magazine cover of all time? We’re not sure, but we think it’s one of the 25 covers on this list – a list created by three Guitar World editors-in-chief – one current and two former.
In keeping with our ongoing 40th-anniversary festivities (be sure to check out the November 2020 issue, GW fans!), this intrepid editorial trio scoured through more than 500 GW covers in search of specimens that represent stellar design, eye-catching photography, those special “moments in time,” generally fond memories or genuine GW “events.”
And now we’re asking you to settle the score and vote for the greatest GW cover of all time. Take a look through the gallery of our 25 favorites, and cast your vote below.
You have until midnight PST on September 20 to let us know, and we’ll reveal the results shortly afterwards. Happy voting!
September 1998 – 100 Greatest Solos of All Time
November 2013 – John Petrucci
January 2009 – Angus Young
February 2020 – Jimi Hendrix: The Birth of Heavy
February 2005 – 25th Anniversary Special/star-studded photoshoot
March 1989 – Guns N’ Roses
November 2011 – The Big 4: Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer
March 1999 – Kurt Cobain: The Dangerous ’90s
February 2017 – St. Vincent
May 2004 – Jack White
June 1996 – Dimebag Darrell
May 1988 – Steve Vai
November 1982 – Eddie Van Halen… On Technique and Living the Rock ’N’ Roll Dream
November 2007 – Zakk Wylde: The Ultimate Guitar Quiz!