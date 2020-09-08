What’s the greatest Guitar World magazine cover of all time? We’re not sure, but we think it’s one of the 25 covers on this list – a list created by three Guitar World editors-in-chief – one current and two former.

In keeping with our ongoing 40th-anniversary festivities (be sure to check out the November 2020 issue, GW fans!), this intrepid editorial trio scoured through more than 500 GW covers in search of specimens that represent stellar design, eye-catching photography, those special “moments in time,” generally fond memories or genuine GW “events.”

And now we’re asking you to settle the score and vote for the greatest GW cover of all time. Take a look through the gallery of our 25 favorites, and cast your vote below.

You have until midnight PST on September 20 to let us know, and we’ll reveal the results shortly afterwards. Happy voting!

Image 1 of 25 (Image credit: Future) September 1998 – 100 Greatest Solos of All Time Image 2 of 25 (Image credit: Future) November 2013 – John Petrucci Image 3 of 25 (Image credit: Future) January 2009 – Angus Young Image 4 of 25 (Image credit: Future) February 2020 – Jimi Hendrix: The Birth of Heavy Image 5 of 25 (Image credit: Future) February 2005 – 25th Anniversary Special/star-studded photoshoot Image 6 of 25 (Image credit: Future) March 1989 – Guns N’ Roses Image 7 of 25 (Image credit: Future) November 2011 – The Big 4: Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer Image 8 of 25 (Image credit: Future) March 1999 – Kurt Cobain: The Dangerous ’90s Image 9 of 25 (Image credit: Future) February 2017 – St. Vincent Image 10 of 25 (Image credit: Future) May 2004 – Jack White Image 11 of 25 (Image credit: Future) June 1996 – Dimebag Darrell Image 12 of 25 (Image credit: Future) May 1988 – Steve Vai Image 13 of 25 (Image credit: Future) November 1982 – Eddie Van Halen… On Technique and Living the Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Image 14 of 25 (Image credit: Future) November 2007 – Zakk Wylde: The Ultimate Guitar Quiz! Image 15 of 25 (Image credit: Future) February 1992 – Slash: Uncensored Image 16 of 25 (Image credit: Future) August 1993 – Ace Frehley, Diamond Darrell, Snake Sabo: Kissed Off! Image 17 of 25 (Image credit: Future) June 1987 – Randy Rhoads Image 18 of 25 (Image credit: Future) May 2008 – 300th issue Image 19 of 25 (Image credit: Future) July 2010 – Stevie Ray Vaughan Image 20 of 25 (Image credit: Future) October 2003 – Kurt Cobain: Nirvana’s Last Stand Image 21 of 25 (Image credit: Future) August 1992 – Tony Iommi & James Hetfield Image 22 of 25 (Image credit: Future) October 1999 – Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen Image 23 of 25 (Image credit: Future) June 1997 – Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson: The Summer of Loud Image 24 of 25 (Image credit: Future) March 1998 – Eddie Van Halen: The King is Back! Image 25 of 25 (Image credit: Future) Anniversary 2010 – Tony Iommi and Eddie Van Halen: 30th Anniversary Special

