GuitarWorld40: celebrating 40 years of the world's biggest guitar magazine

#GuitarWorld40: Music has gone through countless changes since Guitar World first launched in 1980.

That was the year the rock gods gave us Back in Black, Permanent Waves, Blizzard of Ozz, Heaven and Hell and Women and Children First. Bands and brands have come and gone since then, musical styles have shifted dramatically and countless heroes have fallen.

And through it all, GW has been there, reporting on the events of the day and interviewing all the musicians who kept – and keep – the guitar in the spotlight, exactly where it belongs.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, we’ll be sharing key moments from the magazine’s storied history, taking you inside the guitars, the stars and the bizarre from 40 years of the world’s biggest guitar magazine.

Keep checking back, as we’ll update this page each week with fresh tales, insights and star recollections.

Subscribe to Guitar World

The greatest moments in Guitar World history

The birth of Guitar World: looking back at the very first issue

What’s the greatest Guitar World magazine cover of all time?