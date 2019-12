Tennessee-based death metal outfit Whitechapel have just released a new single online. You can stream "Hate Creation" via the YouTube video below.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming self-titled album, which is due out on June 19 via Metal Blade Records.

The band will kick off the second leg of the Recorruptor tour later this week, which also features Miss May I, After the Burial and Within the Ruins.