Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra, Kiss’s Bruce Kulick, Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser and more jam The Police’s Synchronicity II

We’re always happy to watch a new quarantine jam video, especially when it’s for a good cause.

The latest in that category is Guitars Against COVID-19, the brainchild of electric guitar player Gabe Treiyer, who has performed with Gene Loves Jezebel and Toto vocalist Bobby Kimball, among others.

Together with with fellow guitarist David Palau, bassist Pablo Motyczak and drummer Gary O’Toole, Trieyer lays down a cover of the Police’s 1983 song, Synchronicity II.

Helping out the quartet is a host of rock shredders, including Monte Pittman (Madonna, Prong), Bruce Kulick (Kiss, Grand Funk Railroad), Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser and, turning in a characteristically insane solo, Whitesnake’s Joel Hoesktra.

What’s more, the jam serves as a fundraiser for the Red Cross.

You can check out the video above, and donate to the Red Cross here.